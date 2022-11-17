in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, Menswear, MMSCENE Magazine

One’s Shell by Joey Leo for MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer Joey Leo and stylist Thanos Koutsolampros team up for the MMSCENE Magazine’s “One’s Shell” story.

The handsome Eugen at Ace Models stars in the MMSCENE Magazine‘s “One’s Shell” exclusive story. Originally published in our Summer / Fall 2022 Body of Art edition, captured by Fashion Photographer Joey Leo, with Styling from Thanos Koutsolampros, and beauty from Hair Stylist Konstantinos Sakkas and Makeup Artist Efi Ramone.

Kimono YIORGOS ELEFTHERIADES
Shirt and Trousers YIORGOS ELEFTHERIADES Shoes BERSHKA

Top with Gloves CHRISP
Trousers SERAPIS

Shirt SERAPIS
Coat CHRISP
Trousers YIORGOS ELEFTHERIADES Gloves CHRISP Shoes Stylist’s Own

Kimono and Shorts YIORGOS ELEFTHERIADES Shoes Stylist’s Own

Photography & Art Direction JOEY LEO @_joeyleo_
Stylist THANOS KOUTSOLAMPROS – @thanos_kou
Hair Stylist KONSTANTINOS SAKKAS @ksakkas
Makeup Artist EFI RAMONE @efi_ramone
Model EUGEN at Ace Models – @etty_nat

