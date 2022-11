Seventeen‘s Mingyu takes the cover of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s December 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographer Go Wontae. In charge of styling were Choi Younghoe and Kang Minji, with art direction from Kang Jiung. Beauty is work of hair stylist Lim Jungho, and makeup artist Son Gayeob.

Photography © Go Wontae for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com