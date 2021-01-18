L’Uomo Vogue February 2021: Romeo Beckham Lands His First Cover

Romeo Beckham takes the cover of L’Uomo Vogue Magazine‘s February 2021 edition lensed by fashion photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In charge of styling was Danny Reed, with set design from Danny Hardman Hyland, creative direction by Kevin Tekinel and Charles Levai, and casting direction by Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Louis Ghewy, and hair colorist Josh Wood.

For his first ever cover David and Victoria Beckham’s son Romeo is wearing total look from PRADA.

Photography © Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for L’Uomo Vogue, for more visit vogue.it