MSGM Menswear Fall Winter 2021 Digital Runway Collection

MSGM menswear fall winter 2021 collection comes with a stark Alpine sentiment, resulting from Massimo Giorgetti’s time spent in Italian Alps during the countries travel restrictions. For many of us working in Fashion when heading to Milan one of the youngest breakthrough brands on our mind is MSGM. Nevertheless, it is time to realize Giorgetti has founded MSGM in 2009, and this is a decade old brand still feeling young and fresh. The founder himself is celebrating this milestone with a book coming in collaboration with the world renowned coffee table and photography book publisher Rizzoli. The book is entitled MSGM10.

With changing climate in the fashion industry in the past decade, setting up a successful brand with a global success in 2009 was by definition the question of luck. Today, with domination of fashion conglomerates this is easily said an impossible task. Thus brands such as MSGM are still considered young, especially in the industry climate such as Milan taken by tradition and elitism of the same. MSGM team with Massimo Giorgetti on the helm have for years managed to shape the Milanese trends, flirting between streetwear and Italian sartorial tendencies. The new collection while far less sartorial dips into another of Italian fashion industries traditional layers -.the alpine wear. While far from the tailoring we are so accustomed to in Milan, the alpine wear in Italy is dominated by some of the biggest and most successful players in Milan. We can start only with brands such as Moncler, brands working with billions of annual income. For a young brand such as MSGM thaking on this branch of the industry is a massive task, yet it allows further growth of the same.

MSGM Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection is titled “Vertigine” meaning vertigo in Italian, the inspiration is taking on the Alpine heights and much more. While Milan Menswear Fashion Week managed to stay on track for another season, with a decently filled up schedule runways were left out. At least outside of the digital form. In September womenswear collection for MSGM came in a form of a beautifully told story coming from models wearing the Spring Summer 2021 pieces. This time MSGM leaves storytelling through a short film to the side, and brings us back to the sensation of runway at least in a digital form. Alongside a lookbook, MSGM has also released a runway video accompanying the models in high pace across a fashion runway covered with a mild to strong blizzard.

MSGM Menswear Fall Winter 2021 collection features thirty-six new looks, see them all in our gallery: