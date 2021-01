Supermodels Mark Vanderloo and Julian Schneyder star in BRUNELLO CUCINELLI Fall Winter 2021.22 The Synthesis of Yesterday and Tomorrow lookbook. Italian brand presented their latest menswear collection that fuses classic with modern influences to bring relaxed elegance, as part of digital Pitti Uomo 99. The collection sends strong message of hope and celebrates moments of connection.

