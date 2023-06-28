3.PARADIS Spring Summer 2024 Collection

3.PARADIS celebrates a decade of creative excellence with a highly anticipated 10-year anniversary collection for Spring Summer 2024 season. This extraordinary collection encapsulates the beautiful journey of dreams and the empowering ability to design a life that is filled with passion and purpose.

SPRING SUMMER 2024 COLLECTIONS

Divided into four distinct parts, each representing a pivotal moment along the pathway of dreams, this collection takes you on an immersive sartorial experience. The first chapter, aptly named “The Window of Opportunity,” embraces the boundless potential of the world, inviting you to explore limitless opportunities through open-mindedness and curiosity.

Continuing the narrative, “I Believe I Can Fly” channels self-belief and unwavering confidence, reminding us that with courage, anything is possible. The third part, “Shoot for the Stars,” ignites ambition and encourages risk-taking, urging individuals to persistently pursue their passions and reach for the extraordinary.

Finally, “Sky is the Limit” serves as a triumphant celebration of achievement and unwavering dedication to one’s dreams. It serves as a powerful reminder to never give up and to continuously strive for success.

Notably, this collection showcases the spirit of unity through notable collaborations. One such collaboration is with renowned shoemaker J.M. Weston, resulting in a shared vision of exquisite loafers and oxfords that enhance the collection’s aesthetic.

This collection is a reflection of our journey to dreams in building 3.PARADIS over the past 10 years. It is both reminiscent of the past while also an exciting celebration of what’s next for us. We are grateful to be alive, so we’ve chosen to fly.

– 3.PARADIS’ Creative Director, Emeric Tchatchoa shares.

Additionally, the artistic prowess of Edgar Plans, celebrated for his vibrant and playful illustrations, lends a unique visual expression to the collection. Expect an array of captivating button shirts, varsity jackets, and jersey items that truly stand out.

Further adding to the excitement, 3.PARADIS joins forces with Paris Saint-Germain Football Club and Jordan Brand to commemorate the brand’s 10th anniversary and the football club’s remarkable 11th anniversary, accompanied by their 11 Ligue 1 titles. This collaboration represents the perfect fusion of sport and style.

Lastly, Rimowa, a trusted name in luxury luggage, joins the celebration by unveiling an exclusive line of 10 beautifully crafted suitcases in various sizes, commemorating 3.PARADIS’ remarkable 10-year journey.