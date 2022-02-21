LFW: 8IGB Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand 8IGB presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 17th, as part of the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection is inspired by self-growth, and positive quotes, that brings positive and pampering vibes. The METATOPIA (The Sword) collection’s hero is a faithful and brave Launcelot ready to conquer the kingdoms of the metaverse escaping the sick real world. For the season, 8igb explores futuristic knight looks, and combines modern looks with medieval touches. The fantasy atmosphere was inspired by Julie Bell and Boris Vallejo’s illustrations.