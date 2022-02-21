in Fall Winter 2022.23, London Fashion Week Men's, Lookbooks, Menswear

LFW: 8IGB Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

With the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collectio, 8IGB brings a collection inspired by self-growth

©8IGB

Fashion brand 8IGB presented their Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, on February 17th, as part of the ongoing London Fashion Week. The collection is inspired by self-growth, and positive quotes, that brings positive and pampering vibes. The METATOPIA (The Sword) collection’s hero is a faithful and brave Launcelot ready to conquer the kingdoms of the metaverse escaping the sick real world. For the season, 8igb explores futuristic knight looks, and combines modern looks with medieval touches. The fantasy atmosphere was inspired by Julie Bell and Boris Vallejo’s illustrations.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS

©8IGB
©8IGB
©8IGB
©8IGB
©8IGB
©8IGB

FW22LFWMenswear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ARNAR MÁR JÓNSSON Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

NYFW: TOMBOGO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection