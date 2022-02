Designer ARNAR MÁR JÓNSSON presented his Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a lookbook captured by Theo Sion and styled by Max Pearmain. For the season, Jónsson and Luke Stevens were inspired by the rakish style of Northern Italian guys. The collection moves away from brand’s signature techy, sporty clothing and turns to a more lifestyle clothing. Corduroy plays a key role in this collection, used as a color-blocking and dimension material to both tracksuits and trousers.