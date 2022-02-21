NYFW: TOMBOGO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion designer Tommy Bogo presented TOMBOGO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, on February 11th, as a part of recently finished New York Fashion Week. The Outside the Box collection was inroduced as a hologram presentation, the first ever at NYFW. The brand pushes the concept of outdoor performance gear, multi-dimensional functionality, and it’s intersection with elevated fashion offerings. The collection was shown both in-person on live models, as well as virtually via PORTL’s new technology, which allows 3D images to be “beamed” into the hologram device at a remote location. For the collection, TOMBOGO collaborated with American footwear brand Saucony. The season’s collection is based on a series of jackets and trousers geared towards protection from the elements and utility.

A recent Harvard study suggested that thinking inside the box, rather than jumping all over the place, can actually be quite effective, challenging us to use what we have to create new solutions. That is where the initial idea came from for this experiential concept and deciding to work with PORTL. – Tommy Bogo