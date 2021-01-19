Discover Burberry Pre-Fall 2021 Collection by Riccardo Tisci

Burberry Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci presented Pre-Fall 2021 collection, inspired by brand’s connection with the outdoors.

This is my uniform for the outdoors. My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality. I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom. This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures.

– Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer

Celebrating kindred spirits, those who go beyond and explore the unknown, Riccardo juxtaposes camouflage over trench coats and mesh bodysuits, as well as floral prints applied to field jackets, cargo trousers, short-sleeve shirts and jogging pants. An eclectic mix which explores familiar pieces and house codes fused with a sense of modernity.

A call to camouflage across outerwear, hoodies, cargo trousers and kilts. The trench, parka and bomber jacket reworked in panelled florals. Badge appliqués on sports-influenced separates, as well as bib-front trousers in bold chequer print, and grain de poudre wool with smooth leather braces.

Signature check coats with detachable bellow-pocket gilets, over coordinated plaid kilts and tuxedo trousers. Silk satin zip panels transform a grain de poudre wool tailored coat and wool silk tailored jacket. Restyled English-fit suits feature embroidered details and cropped trousers. – from Burberry.