Louis Vuitton Reworks Formal Menswear for Spring Summer 2027

Louis Vuitton presents its Formal Spring Summer 2027 Menswear Collection, designed by Pharrell Williams and launching on September 3, 2026. The release develops a complete wardrobe for professional, transitional and occasion dressing through ready-to-wear, bags, accessories and shoes. The collection follows three main categories: Timeless Business, Modern Tailoring and Evening.

Leather goods bring new colours to several established lines. LV Aerogram introduces chocolate brown across the Fastline Backpack and Boarding Messenger. The Takeoff Pouch, Pocket Organizer, Gate Briefcase and Avenue Slingbag also arrive in a broader colour range. Taurillon Monogram pieces, including the Christopher backpack, Keepall, Horizon luggage and Dopp Kit, appear in forest green. The Taiga line returns in navy, olive and grenat across carry-ons and small leather goods.

The footwear selection updates the Louvre, Westminster, Mayfair, LV Gent and LV Oxford lines. Louvre Richelieu shoes and loafers feature elongated proportions, Goodyear Flex construction and repairable calf leather builds. Logo-shaped perforations, enchape lacing tabs and embossed straps add discreet house details. Westminster applies a Lozine pattern drawn from Louis Vuitton travel trunks to rubber-soled derbies and loafers.

Mayfair introduces Chelsea boots, derbies and loafers with straight structures and flexible, repairable construction. LV Gent returns as an ultra-soft loafer in suede or buffed calf, finished with an enchape detail across the strap. The glazed calf LV Oxford loafer draws from the Capucine bag and adds a crystal-set half-Monogram Flower buckle.

Tailoring provides the main structure of the ready-to-wear. Pharrell adjusts classic suits through softer proportions and approachable fits. The designs include suspended LV medallions, snaps, cufflinks, branded horn, metal and strass buttons, leather zipper pulls, embroidered patches and scattered Monogram motifs. Silk, wool and cashmere materials carry these details across three established jacket forms: the wider Gaston, the slimmer Napolitana and the fitted Pont Neuf.

The collection also revisits the tracksuit jacket through polished materials. One design combines smooth calfskin with felted wool and snap flap pockets. A reversible wool and cashmere version offers an allover Monogram surface on one side and a single strass insignia on the other. A merino wool knit version uses Mini Monogram-stamped leather bands. Each jacket includes a collar that closes upright or folds open.

Eveningwear places tuxedo references within workwear-inspired shapes. Grain-de-Poudre wool gains satin accents, while knit construction gives selected pieces a sweater-like quality. Double-knee panels, Monogram Flower rivets, silk linings, beaded embroidery, shawl collars, crystal Damier buttons and superfine wool crewnecks develop the category. Shirts arrive in Monogram poplin and Mini Monogram matte and shine jacquard silk satin for day and evening wear.

Technical outerwear adds adaptable layers. A three-in-one jacket places water-repellent wool twill over a nylon Monogram vest with a high collar and packable hood. Each component works separately or as part of the full system. A wool and cotton scooter parka includes a cinched waist, while a reversible padded wool flannel gilet adds a water-repellent side. Neutral tones and small signatures keep the finish controlled. LV Signature sunglasses arrive in camel, tortoise, silver, crystal grey and dark green combinations. A cashmere Monogram Stellar Scarf features Monogram Flower embroidery. Patterned ties, bow ties and pocket squares complete the collection.