LAST WEEK ON IG: CONAN GRAY, STEPHEN JAMES, BRIAN WHITTAKER….

Summer is among us, while all of us might not able to travel Last Week’s Instagram moments are no doubt in an August mood.

jonathan bellini

Keep up with the best of Last Week’s IG moments with Jonathan Bellini, Brian Whittaker, Sergio Carvajal, Jaron Baker, superstars A$AP Nast and Conan Gray as well as MMSCENE cover stars Rafael Miller and Oliver Sonne to name a few. 

LACOSTE menswear

“Swallowed alive by the crocodile 🐊📷 @mattdortomb” @andrew.gsn

“This is my resting beach face” @mcasalss

oliver sonne

“Just me and @davidbonaparte playing around at the Office .. ✨📸” @oliiversonne

ASAP NAST

“My pockets pregnant !” @asapnast

zsombor hajdu

“Melted. 🇮🇹🍦” @zsombor_hajdu

dafa george

@dafa_george

sergio carvajal

Escapando un poco del calorazo 🔥💛 @sergiocarvajal7

rafael miller

Burning hot day in France ☀️💧🍉@rafaelmiller

jaron baker

“sometimes you need to see through better eyes” @jaronbaker

stephen james

@elijah tattoo & barbershop@whoiselijah

jonathan bellini

4 meses sem academia, tem semanas que treino todos os dias, tem semanas que não. Usando 5 elásticos de treino, 2 pesos de 12 kgs cada, um banco emprestado de um amigo e assim seguimos. Não estou em meu melhor condicionamento, mas também não estou insatisfeito com os meus resultados. Vivendo dia após dia, analisando tudo que tenho ao meu arredor, e assim me sentindo grato por cada momento e cada segundo de minha vida. Desejo do fundo do meu coração uma semana cheia de muita energia boa pra todos vocês, muito Amor, muita Paz e positividade! Tenha uma semana abençoada ❤️⭐️ @jouubellini

conan gray

“i’d much rather get a cardigan from taylor swift than a sweater from heather :,) thank you @taylorswift for your masterpiece of an album (and for the hug). streaming invisible string for the rest of my life” @conangray

Cheikh Kébé

“ooops” @iamcheikhkebe

brian whittaker

Sometimes people are a reflection of yourself, watch what you project 🍃@brianhwhittaker

off duty

