PFW: ALTER Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover ALTER Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented with a lookbook during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. For the season, brand imagined a collection in a dystopian universe. The collection is an incentive to reflect on our way of life in interaction with nature. It invites us to stop and think about the future we wish to create about the new forms of social interactions, in harmony with the biosphere It reveals a utopia where nature has taken over and where humans are forced to adapt and respect it.