PFW: LUTZ HUELLE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover LUTZ HUELLE Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, that reimagines simple and classic pieces with a touch of lavishness or abundance, presented on March 4th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The designer started the collection with men’s classic the three-piece suit. He then added details and finishings to the most classic of wardrobe staples: the white shirt came as a wrap-around top or with a border of pink frills, the waistcoat turned into a square piece of fabric with 2 holes, falling over the shoulders, the front panel of a Bomber was replaced with a huge shawl collar. Fashion photographer Francesco Brigida captured the lookbook featuring models Diego and Gabriel Michel. In charge of casting direction were Sgueguen and Martin Franck. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tom Marcireau, and makeup artist Jessie Lefler. Video direction by Pierre-Marie Croquet.