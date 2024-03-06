Ujoh Fall Winter 2024 “Men & Women”

Under the creative leadership of Mitsuru Nishizaki and ACO, Ujoh explores fabric and shape in their most recent collection for Fall Winter 2024. The collection is named after Bruce Weber‘s evocative ‘Men & Women’ pictures from the 1980s. These pictures, which highlight the feeling of being covered in fabric, provide as the basis for Ujoh’s depiction of contemporary luxury at this Paris Fashion Week.

This season, Ujoh‘s designs are centred on the harmony and contrast of movement and structure. Each piece has dynamic added by the purposeful fringes and square-shaped drapes that flow from the collars and hems. The collection combines glossy nylon taffeta with doeskin, which is often saved for formal wear, to create an interplay of textures with matte wool.

Free layering, tying scarves around sleeves and putting bottoms on dresses, gives garments a nomad elegance that are a modern take on style and adaptability. The Ujoh Fall Winter 2024 collection’s colour scheme, which varies from moss grey and black to steel grey and greige, characterises its style. Vibrant accents of topaz, dusty purple, and mulberry draw attention to these base colours.

See all the looks from the Ujoh Fall Winter 2024 collection in the Gallery below: