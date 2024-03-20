Ibrahim Kamara‘s “BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND” Off-White™ Fall Winter 2024 collection is a unique assertion of individuality, innovation, and cultural fusion. With this very personal collection, Kamara honours the legacy of Virgil Abloh, while forging his own path driven by his varied upbringing in Sierra Leone, London, and now the world stage. This collection explores the profound influence of Black culture on international music and style, from jazz to hip hop, through a debate between the customs of Japan and the influence of Americana.

Designed in Milan and inspired by a revelation in Japan, “BLACK BY POPULAR DEMAND” is a cultural statement emphasising personal expression and the widespread influence of Black culture worldwide. The fashion show is staged on a massive Ludo game board, and the presentation is lighthearted and fun. Kamara approaches both menswear and womenswear with a common vision that is expressed in a variety of ways.

The collection’s emphasis on strength and sensuality for women is achieved through bold designs, vivid colours, and draping that combines traditional motifs with contemporary flare. Men’s designs offer a more relaxed, roomier take on the 1990s, with whimsical accents and a collaboration with Wilson on unique athletic accessories. Additionally, Kamara’s collection is all about energy, movement, and a lighthearted take on opulent style. It includes the investigation of shapes and textures through the use of metallic materials, faux furs, and daring colour and pattern combinations.

