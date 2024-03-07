The “Reframing” Fall Winter 2024 collection by Nanushka highlights the ability of fabric manipulation to change and accentuate the elegance of straightforward shapes. This collection, which debuted at Paris Fashion Week, is inspired by Nanushka’s Hungarian heritage, specifically traditional agricultural wear. It is distinguished by the use of faux sheep hide in both the men’s and women’s clothing. The A-line bonded shearling jacket, which honours a shepherd’s coat, is the collection’s standout piece.

A luxury material option is felted wool, which is used to create a floor-length coat with peaked lapel embellishments. Faux Racka sheepskin is employed in menswear to highlight the necks of rounded bomber jackets and to create stunning floor-length coats. The boxy tweed boucle suits with regenerated leather embellishments and snap fastenings, as well as the fitted romper made of sculpted glass poplin, are the Nanushka Fall Winter 2024 collection’s homage to the 90s minimalist movement.

The collection revolves around details like contrast binding, crochet, quilted Kopjafa symbols, studs, and creative texture play. Super fleece, faux fur, and compact boucle are used to further explore the wearer’s Hungarian history; brushed alpaca yarn adds a contemporary twist with a graffiti smudge design.

See all Nanushka Fall Winter 2024 looks in the Gallery below: