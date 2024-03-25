Pas Une Marque FW24 Collection “Seams of Dissent”

During NYFW’s New York Mens Day, Pas Une Marque showcased their Fall Winter 24 collection, “Seams of Dissent.” The spirit of revolt, which embraces dissent and the creative process of deconstruction to question and broaden conventional fashion conventions, serves as the inspiration for this collection. It’s an ode to individual expression and an attempt to reject traditional limitations as we move towards a time where fashion is intertwined with societal and personal identities.

The partnership with sculptor Johnson Tsang is an additional component of the “Seams of Dissent” project, which aims to subvert stereotypes. Tsang’s ability to twist the mundane gives the collection depth by turning the clothes into provocative, wearable works of art.

See all the Pas Une Marque FW24 Collection looks in the Gallery below: