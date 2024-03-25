in Fall Winter 2024.25, New York Fashion Week

Pas Une Marque FW24 Collection “Seams of Dissent”

“Seams of Dissent” has been presented during New York Mens Day at NYFW, inspired by the spirit of rebellion

Pas Une Marque FW24 / Courtesy of Pas Une Marque

During NYFW’s New York Mens Day, Pas Une Marque showcased their Fall Winter 24 collection, “Seams of Dissent.” The spirit of revolt, which embraces dissent and the creative process of deconstruction to question and broaden conventional fashion conventions, serves as the inspiration for this collection. It’s an ode to individual expression and an attempt to reject traditional limitations as we move towards a time where fashion is intertwined with societal and personal identities.

The partnership with sculptor Johnson Tsang is an additional component of the “Seams of Dissent” project, which aims to subvert stereotypes. Tsang’s ability to twist the mundane gives the collection depth by turning the clothes into provocative, wearable works of art.

