Glenn Martens‘ Fall Winter 24 collection for Y/Project celebrates ten years of Martens’ work as creative director of the brand. The journey, creativity, and community that have characterised Martens’ time at Y/Project are highlighted in this collection, which is showcased in a carefully chosen lookbook.

Photographed by Arnaud Lajeunie, the lookbook features an mix of individuals who are close to Martens’ heart, including notable figures such as Charli XCX, Ursina Gysi, his own father, Haley Whollens, Olivier Zahm, Mia Khalifa, Tyga, and Irina Shayk.

See all the looks from Y/Project Fall Winter 24 collection in the Gallery below: