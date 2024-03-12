in Fall Winter 2024.25, Lookbooks

Y/Project Fall Winter 24 Collection

The collection celebrates 10 years of Glenn Martens as Creative Director

PHOTOGRAPHY by Arnaud Lajeunie for ©YProject FW24

Glenn MartensFall Winter 24 collection for Y/Project celebrates ten years of Martens’ work as creative director of the brand. The journey, creativity, and community that have characterised Martens’ time at Y/Project are highlighted in this collection, which is showcased in a carefully chosen lookbook.

Photographed by Arnaud Lajeunie, the lookbook features an mix of individuals who are close to Martens’ heart, including notable figures such as Charli XCXUrsina Gysi, his own father, Haley Whollens, Olivier ZahmMia KhalifaTyga, and Irina Shayk.

See all the looks from Y/Project Fall Winter 24 collection in the Gallery below:

