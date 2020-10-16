<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

AMIRI Spring Summer 2021 collection follows the much talked about AMIRI Fall Winter 2020 collection runway presented in January this year during Paris Fashion Week. Fall 2020 placed in locations with the most striking view of Eiffel Tower was not easy to top. Mike Amiri and his team leaved up to the task ahead, they presented the collection at the residence of James Goldstein. The house designed by John Lautner is a true masterpiece of contemporary architecture. It’s iconic vista has graced memorable shoots and appeared as a backdrop in legendary motion pictures.

This is also the first time the designer has presented his collection in Los Angeles. Amiri team shared:

Presenting its collection in Los Angeles for the first time, AMIRI’s Spring-Summer 2021 represents a proud homecoming and tribute to West Coast culture. As the community beginsto reconnect, this season encourages a message of comfort inspired by an attitude of wellness and easethat is quintessentially Californian. Overlooking the city, the show is captured at John Lautner’s iconic Sheats-Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills –a stone’s throw from the brand’s new Rodeo Drive flagship store. An original mix created and performed by legendary LA producer, The Alchemist, floats through the runway.

Created by CEO and Creative Director Mike Amiri the Spring Summer 2021 collection is a true fusion of the modern luxury with sportswear. The basketball court on top of the Goldstein’s LA residence turns into one of the most exciting runways of the season.

AMIRI Spring Summer 2021 Menswear Collection – see all twenty-five looks in our gallery: