Celine Menswear Spring 2026 Hits The Paris Runway

Michael Rider’s debut for CELINE arrives at a pivotal moment, with the French house returning to the runway and the spotlight on its newly appointed creative director. This season, nearly half of the 72 looks were dedicated to menswear, a clear sign that Rider intends to make his mark on both sides of the gender divide. Yet, the collection’s androgynous spirit stands out: while the tailoring remains rooted in classic menswear traditions, the versatility of these pieces allows them to move seamlessly between masculine and feminine wardrobes.

“Coming back to CELINE, and to Paris, back to 16 rue Vivienne in a changed world, has been incredibly emotional for me. And a complete joy,” Rider shares. His approach to menswear is grounded in CELINE’s core values: “CELINE stands for quality, for timelessness and for style, ideals that are difficult to catch, and even harder to hold on to, to define.”

The menswear looks are a study in investment dressing, precisely cut suits, oversized trousers, and bold shoulders that echo the house’s hourglass silhouette. There’s a focus on pieces that are meant to endure: “I’ve always loved the idea of clothing that lives on, that becomes a part of the wearer’s life, that may capture a moment in time but also speaks to years and years of gestures and occasions and change, of the past, the present and the future, of memories, of usefulness and of fantasy, of life really,” Rider notes.

Accessories play a significant role, with subtle updates to CELINE’s signature items. Layering is sharp, and the introduction of scarf prints hints at a new motif for the brand. The collection’s menswear is strong, confident in its tailoring, but flexible enough that many pieces could easily be worn by women, reinforcing the collection’s fluid, modern approach.

It’s important to acknowledge that, while the menswear is a clear highlight and marks a robust debut for Rider, the womenswear, especially the floor-length dresses, presents a more complex challenge. These pieces, though elegant, push the boundaries further and will likely spark more debate.

Choosing to present on the first day of couture week, so soon after Paris wrapped its menswear shows, underlines CELINE’s intent to be front and center in the current conversation. Michael Rider’s menswear vision for CELINE is both a nod to the house’s heritage and a step toward a more inclusive, adaptable future. This debut makes it clear: CELINE’s new era is one to watch, especially for those with an eye on menswear’s evolving role in fashion.

Discover all the Celine Menswear Spring 2026 looks in our gallery:

Designer: Michael Rider

Creative Directors: Charles Levai, Kevin Tekinel

Stylist: Brian Molloy

Hair Stylist: Duffy

Makeup Artist: Lucia Pieroni

Casting Director: Samuel Ellis Scheinman

Models: Agel Akol, Aleyna Fitzgerald, Alix Bouthors, Anna Kirjuskina, Apolline Rocco Fohrer, Assa Sidibe, Bakary Cisse, Bas Van Geertruy, Binx Walton, Chu Wong, Dario Tonin, Diane Chiu, Eigil Hjorth, Enguerran Groznykh, Felice Nova Noordhoff, Gabriela Nied, Hanna Leszek, Haojie Qi, Ida Aduke, Jacqui Hooper, Kai Schreiber, Kiwoong Nam, Lauren Huyskens, Lota Blaskovic, Lulu Tenney, Malaha Camara, Marylore Heck, Maty Fall, Mica Argañaraz, Milo Laudenbach, Mona Tougaard, Mubarak Oyewola, Naomi Ekindi, Neo Gregori, Nizar Marzouki, Okiki Shodimu, Pavle Nikolic, Penelope Ternes, Rayssa Medeiros, Rebecca Leigh Longendyke, Sara Caballero, Saul Symon, Serkan Deniz, Sihana Shalaj, Svetlana Lethelier, Tara Falla, Taylor D, Terry Gauthierot, Ward Stevens, Xiru Yang, Yilan Hua, Zahara B

