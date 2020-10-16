Tom Ford Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Tom Ford Menswear comes as a strikingly colourful collection celebrating the best of American Designer’s menswear prepared for the Spring Summer 2021 season. Talking with Nicole Phelps from American Vogue the famed designer shared: “I honestly wasn’t sure I could make a collection even if I felt inspired to do so…I felt that fashion should simply go into hibernation for a year.”

Nevertheless Tom Ford has revisited his classics for the collection trying to imagine the best possible scenario for the coming Spring 2021.

Discover thirty-seven new looks from Tom For Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery: