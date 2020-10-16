in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2021, Tom Ford

Tom Ford Menswear Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Discover all the menswear looks from the latest collection by American Designer Tom Ford prepared for the Spring Summer 2021 season.

Photo courtesy of ©Tom Ford

Tom Ford Menswear comes as a strikingly colourful collection celebrating the best of American Designer’s menswear prepared for the Spring Summer 2021 season. Talking with Nicole Phelps from American Vogue the famed designer shared: “I honestly wasn’t sure I could make a collection even if I felt inspired to do so…I felt that fashion should simply go into hibernation for a year.”

Photo courtesy of ©Tom Ford
Photo courtesy of ©Tom Ford
Photo courtesy of ©Tom Ford

Nevertheless Tom Ford has revisited his classics for the collection trying to imagine the best possible scenario for the coming Spring 2021. 

Discover thirty-seven new looks from Tom For Spring Summer 2021 collection in our gallery: 

