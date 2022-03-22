PFW: ANDREAS KRONTHALER for VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 5th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection is an elegant tribute to the world of theatre. Designer Andreas Kronthaler concentrated on himslef and his vision for this collection, trying to find a muse in himself. Some of the looks were decorated with Vivienne’s old Christmas decorations. The materials are all FSC approved, made from organic cotton or 61% recycled polyester, with lining made from Cupro, cellulosic fabric made from cotton waste.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
Credits
AK Clothing
New Mood for Andreas Kronthaler
AK Knitwear & Jersey
Studio Cataldi Group for Vivienne and Andreas
Special Tailored Shirts
Van Laack
Shoes
Gina Shoes for Vivienne and Andreas
Vivienne Westwood
Bags
Vivienne Westwood
Scarves
OTTO FLEMMICH Wien – SEIDENWEBEREI
SEIT 1836
Belts
Vivienne Westwood
Jewellery
Vivienne Westwood
Hats
Prudence Millinery for Vivienne and Andreas
Eyewear
Mondottica for Vivienne Westwood
Gloves
SQUILLACE1923
Hosiery
Wolford for Andreas and Vivienne
Socks
Vivienne Westwood
Styling
Sabina Schreder
Hair
Sam McKnight for Dyson
Make Up
Isamaya Ffrench at Streeters for Byredo
Nails
Beatrice Eni at Agence Saint Germain
Music
Written and composed by Severin Salvenmoser
Casting
Liz Goldson at Streeters
Light Designer
Alexandre Lebrun for Lightlab
Show Production
Kitten Production