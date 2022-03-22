PFW: ANDREAS KRONTHALER for VIVIENNE WESTWOOD Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 5th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection is an elegant tribute to the world of theatre. Designer Andreas Kronthaler concentrated on himslef and his vision for this collection, trying to find a muse in himself. Some of the looks were decorated with Vivienne’s old Christmas decorations. The materials are all FSC approved, made from organic cotton or 61% recycled polyester, with lining made from Cupro, cellulosic fabric made from cotton waste.

Credits

AK Clothing

New Mood for Andreas Kronthaler

AK Knitwear & Jersey

Studio Cataldi Group for Vivienne and Andreas

Special Tailored Shirts

Van Laack

Shoes

Gina Shoes for Vivienne and Andreas

Vivienne Westwood

Bags

Vivienne Westwood

Scarves

OTTO FLEMMICH Wien – SEIDENWEBEREI

SEIT 1836

Belts

Vivienne Westwood

Jewellery

Vivienne Westwood

Hats

Prudence Millinery for Vivienne and Andreas

Eyewear

Mondottica for Vivienne Westwood

Gloves

SQUILLACE1923

Hosiery

Wolford for Andreas and Vivienne

Socks

Vivienne Westwood

Styling

Sabina Schreder

Hair

Sam McKnight for Dyson

Make Up

Isamaya Ffrench at Streeters for Byredo

Nails

Beatrice Eni at Agence Saint Germain

Music

Written and composed by Severin Salvenmoser

Casting

Liz Goldson at Streeters

Light Designer

Alexandre Lebrun for Lightlab

Show Production

Kitten Production