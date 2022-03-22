PFW: MR. SATURDAY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover MR. SATURDAY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 9th, with a short film and interactive lookbook, as part of the recently closed Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the work of German band and pioneer of electronic music Kraftwerk and its influence on art, music, and performance. The Radio On collection reimagines the brand’s signature elements such as oversized silhouettes, androgenous styling, custom graphics, upcycled fabrics, and circular branding. It brings modern and elevated looks that feel familiar.

Radio On’ feels like a return to the roots of Mr. Saturday. Sound has always been an important element of our projects, so centering this season on Kraftwerk and their influences was incredibly eye opening. I think we’re all children of Kraftwerk and Bauhaus, even more so than you’d think. This collection is about closing the loop of Kraftwerk references and expressing their language of ‘Retro-Futuristic-Americana’ that feels close to home for me. This collection really explores the world of Mr. Saturday through tailoring, object labeling, an expanded range of categories, and our circular branding. It felt important to further establish our visual language in my fifth collection – designer Joey Gollish

CREDITS

