PFW: MR. SATURDAY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover MR. SATURDAY Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection, presented on March 9th, with a short film and interactive lookbook, as part of the recently closed Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the work of German band and pioneer of electronic music Kraftwerk and its influence on art, music, and performance. The Radio On collection reimagines the brand’s signature elements such as oversized silhouettes, androgenous styling, custom graphics, upcycled fabrics, and circular branding. It brings modern and elevated looks that feel familiar.
FALL WINTER 2022.23 COLLECTIONS
Radio On’ feels like a return to the roots of Mr. Saturday. Sound has always been an important element of our projects, so centering this season on Kraftwerk and their influences was incredibly eye opening. I think we’re all children of Kraftwerk and Bauhaus, even more so than you’d think. This collection is about closing the loop of Kraftwerk references and expressing their language of ‘Retro-Futuristic-Americana’ that feels close to home for me. This collection really explores the world of Mr. Saturday through tailoring, object labeling, an expanded range of categories, and our circular branding. It felt important to further establish our visual language in my fifth collection – designer Joey Gollish
CREDITS
@mrsaturday
Executive Producer: J. Derek Brenzel @jderekbrenzel (Mr. Saturday)
Producer: Travis Richel @travisrichel
Creative Director: @joey_Saturday
Director: Adam Beck @adam_beck
Associate Creative Director: Lucas Macrae @lucasmacrae
Casting Director: @jderekbrenzel
DOP: John Ker @john_ker
iPhone: Saxon Lane @saxonlane
1st Assistant Camera: Tom Wood @tom_wood_photo
2nd Assistant Camera: Nate Belgrave @natebelgrave
Gaffer: Adrian Antonecchia @_adrian_anton_
Key Grip: Jon Glendon @jonglendon
Swing: Maksim Khodzko
Photographer: Luis Mora @luismoraphoto
Digital Tech: Jeff Jaimeson
Assistant Photographer: Eric Brazier
Assistant Photographer: Noel Araquel
Editorial Photographer: Saxon Lane @saxonlane
Stylist: Caitlan Hickey @chiefchiefnyc
Styling Assistant: Priya Howlader @yourboypriya
Styling Assistant: Kyla Akey @kyla.akey
Styling Assistant: Nathalia De La Roche @nathaliadela
HMU Lead: Nate Matthew @beautybynate
HMU Assist: Jordan Giang @jordangiang
HMU Assist: Tenzin Palkyi
HMU Assist: Lateisha Grant
Production Assistant: Molly West
Production Assistant: John Crawford
Production Coordinator: Jake Kustec @jake.kustec
Editor: Mikka Quinsac @__mikka
Design Collaborator: Ruben Burgess Jr @rubenburgessjr
Music:
Song: Tom Tom
Performed by: Holy Fuck @holyfband
Cast:
Charlie Wang @choli_xo
Daniel M @dm440rice
Johnny Stewart @johnnystewart
Marc Ranger @bymarcranger
Noah Charles @coworboy
Nyabel Gatkuoth @nyabelgg
Sharleen Meinke @shaarleeen
Syzmon Szejnoch @szymonszejnoch
Tashi Partners:
@apple
@roots
@parisfashionweek
@chapter2agencyG @tashigxrmey