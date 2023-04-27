Antoine Griezmann Models MANGO Spring Summer 2023 Looks

Fashion house MANGO enlists French footballer Antoine Griezmann to star in their Spring Summer 2023 Move Forward campaign, that celebrates learning and resilience as tools that lead to success. For the session Atlético Madrid star is wearing selected pieces such as slim fit virgin wool suit, printed bowling shirt, 100% leather jacket, ben tapered cropped jeans, slim-fit 100% linen trousers, polo bowling collar buttons, pocket linen-blend jacket, slim fit linen suit trousers, and linen drawstring pants.

Move Forward is an expression that represents my life and connects me to Mango Man, its values, its style and the characteristics of the garments. After falling down, I have always got back up again, I have tried again and I have had the determination to look forward and pursue my next goal. – Antoine Griezmann