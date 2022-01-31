MFW: A PERSONAL NOTE 73 Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Discover A PERSONAL NOTE 73 Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection presented with a fashion film and lookbook at the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. Designed by Andrea Pompilio and fashion brand JNBY, APN73 celebrates the blend of Italian tailoring and traditions with a contemporary urban, casual and relaxed style. With the Fall Winter 2022.23 collection, Pompilio pays tribute to his youth and to the 90’s American grunge mood. Inspired by Jamiroquai’s Cosmic Girls, Cosmic Grunge collection combines native references with outdoor elements and features baggy shapes and very relaxed silhouettes. The looks feature bold contrasts of clashing colours, patterns and styles, brand’s signature.

Knitwear plays the role of protagonist in a collection which marks a step further in brand’s celebration of beyond genders fashion philosophy approach. Knitwear is reinvented across the full wardrobe category range from pull-overs, vests and outerwear, to pants, bermudas and accessories, featuring complex constructions of vertical stripes and geometric jacquards.

The collection is a melting pot of winter and warm fabrics such as velvet and technical wool pieces and knitwear bermudas and sandals worn with heavy and thick wool socks. Knitwear and wool are combined with technical fabrics applied to outdoor styles including nylon parkas and fisherman jackets.