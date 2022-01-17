MFW: ARDUSSE FW 2022.23 Collection

A time comes when the ideal world cannot be an escape anymore. The moment when reality calls, with all its exciting flaws and enthralling imperfections, one needs to be ready. Discover Ardusse Fall Winter 2022.23 collection presented during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. Bringing the idyllic spirit and romantic sensibility on tougher, sexier ground, founder and designer Gaetano Colucci feels ready to face the harshness of reality.

The Ardusse wardrobe evolved this season, reflecting the new outlook on life. Gaetano Colucci approaches the project of each collection inspired by his own autobiography. His experiences as a young man in the making inform the outcome of Ardusse, landing authenticity to it. A trip to Iceland led to the idea of putting romance, so to speak, in confrontation with the elements. Out is the wild and on the verge of sexual awakening, the Ardusse dudes discover both sensuality and awareness.

The frills and the flaps they favor turn into subtle calligraphy on crisp shirts. Even lace on a shirt looks muddy and grungy rather than languid. Stitches run sinuously on sturdy jeans, or straight on compact shirt jackets. The silhouette is elongated, played up in a counterpoint of roomy coats, boxy jackets, cropped blazers and tops. The Ardusse crest is the imprint that marks the rethought varsity jacket, or the cocooning overcoat. The cozyness of knitwear provides the softness of texture and spirit that is quintessentially Ardusse: mohair jumpers with bell sleeves, cardigans, light shirts and polos. Conscious and seductive, a new take on gentle masculinity materializes in a palette of solid, muddy tones – black, brown, grey, cream – with accents of mauve. Arcadia finally becomes a real place for gentle dudes to live, take risks, wander and finally be in the moment. – from Ardusse.