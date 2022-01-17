MFW: MAGLIANO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection

Discover MAGLIANO Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection, that explores a union of several elements in a wrong way, presented on January 16th, during the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. The collection tells a story of encounters, in a lunar atmosphere, with a sense of solitude. It was inspired by the boxing scenes from Rocco e i suoi fratelli 1960 movie directed by Luchino Visconti.

“The exasperated logic of the appointment transforms the special density of the fighting ring into a bed where, guided by the unconsciousness of languor, pyjamas, dinner jackets, Swarovski-like glitter, gold lurex, star prints are manifested. But there are also raw materials, felt, shetland, wools, which insulate and protect.” – from Magliano