NYFW: Nicholas Raefski Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Designer NICHOLAS RAEFSKI presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection as a part of New York Men’s Day, on February 11th, during the recently finished New York Fashion Week. This is designer’s second collection, and the first one to be shown at a fashion week. The Meet Me By The Bleachers collection is inspired by notions of false nostalgia and it borrows from nostalgia to narrate an archetypal tale. The 11 looks collection is divided into 4 groups: the jocks, the nerds, the punks and the hippies.The collection lookbook was captured by Keaton Matusich, with art direction from Paolo Fanoli and styling by Jules Wettreich. In charge of the production, set design and casting were Trew Productions, with makeup by Jessica Marisol and hair by Oribe.

Meet Me By The Bleachers is inspired by notions of false nostalgia – yearnings for something you never actually owned or experienced. When we become adults, we look back at our youth with a false eye. The past comforts and always seems better than it was, and any pain fades with time. Nostalgia is a powerful feeling that shape our lives, even if it is not personal.- from Nicholas Raefski

