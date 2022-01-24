PFW: KENZO Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house KENZO presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear and Womenswear Collection during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection marks the debut of Artistic Director Nigo, the first Japanese designer to front the house since its founder Kenzo Takada. With his first collection, Nigo introduces his vision for KENZO: a meeting between the Maison’s heritage and his own contemporary codes. Nigo fuses the influences of his own upbringing and career with the heritage of Kenzo Takada, writing a language for the Maison that looks to the future by learning from the past.

Nigo and Kenzo Takada share an inherent cultural language – an understanding of the synthesis between Japanese and Western wardrobe traditions – but it’s their attitude to fashion that connects them above all: a belief that what you see on a runway should manifest in real life. In keeping with this philosophy, Nigo is building one continuous brand story at KENZO: a considered wardrobe gradually drip-fed through monthly limited-edition drops rooted in Kenzo’s heritage and his own practice. – from Kenzo

For this season, KENZO unites and transcends cultural and conventional dress codes. Formal, sportswear and streetwear mix into one – real-to-wear, exercised across women’s and men’s wardrobes, which mix tailoring and workwear, both cutting a genderles silhouette. The collection approach paves the way for a heightened study of pieces over looks, each imbued with the Japanese-Western premise of the collection.