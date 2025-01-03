BAPE Presents “Year of the Snake” Capsule Collection

BAPE welcomes 2025 with a transformative collection inspired by the Lunar New Year and the symbolic power of the snake. The “Year of the Snake” capsule channels themes of regrowth and rebirth, offering a fresh take on the brand’s signature aesthetic.

The collection incorporates the mythical Yamata-no-Orochi motif, a Japanese symbol of transformation, seamlessly blending it with BAPE’s graphic-heavy style. From jackets and hoodies to T-shirts and denim, each piece is infused with serpentine elements, including foil-printed snakeskin patterns and a reimagined APE HEAD logo encircled by a snake.

Highlighting the range, scaly graphics adorn lightweight jackets and casual tees, while mesh caps and long-sleeve designs bring a versatile edge to the lineup. The collection marks a departure from BAPE’s classic camo, opting instead for bold, snakeskin-inspired textures that reflect the essence of rebirth.

Yamata no Orochi is a legendary eight-headed, eight-tailed Japanese dragon-serpent closely associated with regeneration, thanks to its cyclical shedding of skin as a symbol of renewal. In traditional mythology, the storm god Susanoo defeats Orochi, extracting the famed Kusanagi-no-Tsurugi blade from its tail—an artifact that would become part of Japan’s sacred Imperial Regalia.

BAPE’s “Year of the Snake” capsule is now available on the brand’s official webstore, inviting fans to embrace the Lunar New Year with a wardrobe that celebrates change, renewal, and the dynamic spirit of the snake.