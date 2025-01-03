CNCPTS and New Balance welcome 2025 with the “Brut” colorway, a fresh addition to their 740 collaboration. Inspired by extra-dry Champagne, “Brut” follows the earlier “Saignée” release, mixing technical performance with a rich, sophisticated palette. This new design offers a standout option for both collectors and sneaker enthusiasts.

The CNCPTS x New Balance 740 “Brut” features a layered green aesthetic that adds vibrancy to the silhouette. A deep metallic green mesh upper contrasts with brighter lime overlays, creating a dynamic interaction of tones. Pale lime cream accents on the sockliner, eyestays, and laces introduce subtle contrast, balancing the shoe’s bold elements. An orange tongue provides a sharp visual break, while the deep green ABZORB midsole improves comfort with advanced cushioning and shock absorption.

Designed for both style and performance, the “Brut” maintains the technical precision that has made the 740 a staple in the New Balance lineup. The breathable mesh construction, paired with durable overlays, ensures the sneaker is as functional as it is visually compelling.

The Champagne-inspired concept and distinctive design make the “Brut” a must-have for fans of collaborative releases. Its unique palette and performance features set it apart from conventional sneaker options, appealing to those who value both innovation and comfort.

The CNCPTS x New Balance 740 “Brut” launches on January 10 at $120 USD, available exclusively through CNCPTS. As demand is expected to be high, sneaker enthusiasts are encouraged to act quickly to secure their pair.