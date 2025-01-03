ASICS GEL-KAYANO 20 Set to Release in January

ASICS is bringing back its iconic running silhouettes with a modern twist, starting with the GEL-KAYANO 20. Originally launched in 2013 as a long-distance running shoe, the model has become a popular choice for collaborations with brands like Bodega, Kiko Kostadinov, JJJJound, and HAL STUDIOS. With a sleek design and performance features, the GEL-KAYANO 20 returns to the spotlight, offering both style and function.

The Neptune Blue and Black colorway features a bold ocean-inspired design, with vivid blue covering the upper, overlays, midsole, and outsole. Light green accents from the air cushions add contrast, while the ASICS branding on the tongue pops in green. Violet outlines around the black overlays give the darker elements a glowing effect.

For a more subtle look, the Black and Pure Silver colorway offers a refined palette with black uppers, silver accents, and a clean white sole. Royal blue hints appear in the overlays and ASICS branding, and duo-tone black laces with silver tips complete the sleek look.

Both colorways maintain the GEL-KAYANO 20’s signature technical features, designed for long-distance performance. The cushioned midsole and GEL technology provide support and shock absorption, making the shoe ideal for those seeking both style and functionality.