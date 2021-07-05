Discover BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE Pre-Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE Pre-Spring Summer 2022 More Is Less Collection, that explores the transformative design concept, and brings more options with fewer pieces. Designer Hidenori Kumakiri explores an idea of one garment that fits various scenes, and focuses on innovative pattern making in order to offer multiple ways to wear and interpret garments.

“2022 Spring Collection introduces new angles to look at garments. Not only the top and the bottom of the garment can be flipped, the side and the front of the garment can also be swapped to create completely new silhouettes and expressions. In addition to the development of pattern making, the introduction of double-faced textile also created different expressions between the inside and the outside of the garment. By multiplying the pattern and the textile, materials were shaped up into pieces that cross the boundaries between day and night, daily and fancy, masculine and feminine…” – from Beautiful People