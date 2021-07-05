Discover AMI Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover AMI Spring Summer 2022 Collection presented with L’Échappée Belle (The Great Escape) fashion film directed by Spanish filmmaker and photographer Alvaro Colom, on July 3rd 2021. The collection, that highlights the quintessential design spirit of the brand, explores the new normal, and it celebrates hopeful future. It brings Parisian chic with modern, dynamic, and elegant looks.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“The film is set on the grounds of a seemingly abandoned funfair at night, with its deserted alleys of stands, rides and carousels. Neon lights, strong pop colors and mirrors lend a fun and intemporal atmosphere to the location, while the emptiness brings an eerie, dream-like sensation, reminiscent of our once empty cities in lockdown. The main characters: a group of friends, carefree, leaving the city for an escape in a more poetic, almost apocalyptic environment. They enjoy being together again, at long last. The friends take possession of the funfair, wandering around in a space only for them, a night of exploration of what the future will be, a night of liberty and discovery, in a metaphor of the passage between old world and new world, between lockdown and freedom.” – from AMI