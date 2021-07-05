PFW: LAZOSCHMIDL Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Fashion brand Lazoschmidl presented their Spring Summer 2022 Overdose Collection with a fashion film directed by Julius Hayes, as part of the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. In charge of art direction was Andreas Schmidl, with styling from Emma Thorstrand, and casting direction by Josef Lazo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tony Lindström, and makeup artist Josefina Zarmén. Music by Carl Hjelm. The collection explores the concept of copy – reimagined previous prints and garments, as well as copy in terms of language. The playful collection is all over the place and over the top.

“Advertisement slogans and online shopping commands. Consumerism is, in fact, sexy. And needed for our very own mental health. We have nothing, we lost everything, but we could have something.The collection features an array of prints. The infamous cow print. Op-art. Naive daisy flowers. Psychedelic lava print. Oh, and there is some tie-dye. It’s very German techno in Los Angeles 2022. We added some butterfly tops, too, for your amusement. Fabrics, again, feature recycled PET bottles, super soft fluffy mohair knits, kinky patent and some sweaty sweats. It’s a sugar-coated candy overdose.” – from Lazoschmidl