MFW: ÇANAKU Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion brand ÇANAKU presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a presentation during Milano Fashion Week. For the collection, designer Jurgen Çanaku was inspired by father figures, who have a vision of a better world and guide their families. Çanaku man is lost in love for things, for life and mankind and he’s bursting with love. Red color dominates through the whole collection representing love, blood and boxing gloves.

The collection defines the canons of a sartorial revolution, in which the salient points of the brand are enhanced starting from the details, especially those that we cannot see. Many times we stop at appearances but it is important to get to the bottom of things, people, their emotions. The focus is on rips, cuts, cuffs and collars of ripped shirts, cut and stitched ties, linings and belts of tailored trousers: everything is as if it had been wounded, but worn with ease and pride, without fear of judgment.

The dresses and jackets are made from wool, as well as shearling and fur. The cool wool part remains fundamental, the pure elegance of Italian style, as well as the more leisure part of denim and eco-leather trousers and jackets, with crystal applications. The look is completed by the shirt, both the classic cotton one and a more fly and alternative one. The python print leather jacket has a futuristic image in gold and silver with an idea of the seventies, it is taken from the wardrobe of Canaku father but brought back to the contemporary.