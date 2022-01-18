MFW: NEIL BARRETT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Fashion house Neil Barrett presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Menswear Collection with a digital show on Monday, January 17th, as part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. For this season, brand explores the history of uniforms. The collection was inspired by the designer’s family heritage as military tailors, but also by the different kinds of uniforms such as workwear, sportswear, the tailored suit, a uniform of evening elegance. It explores the meaning of uniforms, that express both identity and – conversely – individuality, and also bring practicality.