Luxury house CELINE unveiled their Spring Summer 2022 collection with a series of images captured by the brand’s creative director Hedi Slimane. Stars of the campaign are models Richard, Danny L, Jacob, Paolo, Renat, Leander, Dani, Nathan, Samuel, Tobias, Hendrik, Angel, Eryk, Heikki, Brenan, and Isaac. Beauty is work of hair stylist Esther Langham, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey.

