VIDEO: CELINE HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover CELINE HOMME Spring Summer 2022 Cosmic Cruiser Collection presented with a fashion film starring Freestyle Motocross riders. Designer Hedi Slimane was in charge of video direction, styling, set design, and casting direction, with beauty from hair stylists Esther Langham and Alisha Dobson, and makeup artist Aaron de Mey. The video was captured at the Grand Gaou Island in the Mediterranean Sea, back in June, and premiered today, on July 27th. The original soundtrack titled “Up N Down” is work of British-American music producer Izzy Camina. For the season Hedi Slimane teamed up with 14 artists, and included some of their artworks in the collection. The collection explores the restless dreams of a cosmic teen.