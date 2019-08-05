LOOKBOOK: Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Discover Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY‘s Spring Summer 2020 Mind’s Instruction collection lookbook captured by fashion photographer Thurstan Redding. In charge of beauty were hair stylist John Vial, makeup artist Lucy Bridge, and manicurist Sylvie Macmillan. Casting by AAMØ Casting.

“Returning to the ideas of consciousness and confusion: The literal broken records of our soundtrack vibrate with questions. How, then, to make sense of the extremity of modern living? Perhaps peace can still be found in the beautiful and the unexplained. The enduring wonder of the human psyche, or the secret mystery of music. Joining us in The British Library tonight – physically, in spirit, and through the collections surrounding us – are some of the great thinkers and feelers who, to LOVERBOY, incite belief.

Something linear streaks through central ideas of maps, guitar riffs, neural networks. We consider where we’re going, and where we’ve been. These are clothes that are alive to the primacy of thought. A sense of rebellion can’t be ignored – at the beginning of a formative new chapter for his business; Jeffrey considers what modern punk looks like. Perhaps it looks like expectation… The idea that anarchism simply identifies that any force which dominates us has a burden of proof to bear.“

Images Courtesy of © Starworks Group / Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY