Cramp’d: GR10K Spring Summer 2026 Collection

GR10K approaches Spring Summer 2026 by intensifying pressure, on form, context, and attention. With Cramp’d, the brand examines what happens when systems crowd each other, when visual input turns constant, and when engineered materials intersect with distorted rituals. GR10K uses both construction and performance to navigate saturation, noise, and proximity.

Each garment resists finish. Zippers stay visible. Holes and stains mark sweatshirts deliberately. Parts of hoodies attach to knitwear. Long-sleeve T-shirts carry pinned fragments of sweaters. Checked poplin lines technical fabrics without hiding. Footwear takes on a hardened, shield-like presence.

The collection translates loom-thread macro photography into embroidered symbols, extracting false data and turning static into coded language. References stack without hierarchy: canvases by Sigmar P., riot control uniforms, Japanese racing gear, GG Allin hoodies, village trims, and utility garments. GR10K doesn’t simply quote. It reshapes. Hard fabrics and structured production absorb the references, redirecting them.

Fabric choices drive the tension further. Laminated 3L cotton and waxed cotton press against soft Italian jersey. Workwear ripstop and poplin operate under different conditions, resisting any visual harmony. Color arrives with purpose, black and white carry the base, while yellow, navy, and red interrupt with intention.

Within the collection sits a focused capsule: Heritage, Reconstructed, created in collaboration with Alpha Industries. GR10K reimagines the CWU-45 bomber as a functional artifact for a fictional institution: the HERTRUDE WADSWORTH – MUSÉE DES ARTS APPLIQUÉS. This version strips out padding and replaces logos with museum-style labeling. Industrial zippers give way to tangled cords finished with carabiners and rubber tips. Bright Velcro closures and contrasting linings deflect any retro reading.

GR10K builds Spring Summer 2026 around friction. No piece stands as a finished object. Every material, line, and attachment invites disruption. The garments press against function while resisting simplicity. The visual grammar stays jagged, purposeful in its imbalance.

To present Cramp’d, GR10K lands in Paris with its first formal showing. The format rejects runway tradition and instead installs a three-hour performance that collapses fashion into a composite of sitcom structure, overproduced refreshment rituals, early French sculpture, and niche music references.