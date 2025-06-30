Vowels SS26 Loosens the Form in What A Day

Vowels returns to Paris for Spring Summer 2026 with What A Day, a collection that shifts the brand’s usual discipline into something more relaxed and open. Creative Director Yuki Yagi continues to shape the label’s direction through Shu Ha Ri, the method of learning, breaking, and redefining rules. This season, that idea moves through a lighter filter, using play and subtle disruption to expand on familiar pieces.

Instead of building from weight or control, the collection leans into ease. The atmosphere feels pared down but never flat. What A Day follows Everyday Life but doesn’t repeat it. Where AW25 emphasized structure, SS26 steps aside for spontaneity.

Soft color leads the way. Matcha, Mist, Persimmon, and Lavender open the palette with quiet force. These tones don’t stay alone for long. Graphics step in to complicate the mood.

Denim plays a central role again. Three pant fits OG, Straight, and Baggy anchor the bottom half of the collection. Black, Indigo, and Ivory stay in rotation, while new finishes like Petit, Lotta, Washed Black, and Washed Brown widen the range. Matching Trucker and Chore Jackets extend the fabric’s presence across the full look.

Fabric selection sharpens the contrasts. A suede Trucker Jacket in damp green avoids loudness but still leaves an impression. Reversible Shell Jackets cut from shirting-weight cotton carry vertical stripes where you wouldn’t expect them. Button placements shift. Sleeves run loose. Shirting remains a focus. Short- and long-sleeve options show up again, this time with even more attention to surface and finish.

Accessories carry the same logic. Bags and smaller pieces repeat the colors and prints found in the clothes, extending the visual through line without forcing attention. The repetition creates consistency without overloading the frame.

The team pulls references from its New York-based archive and from global travels. These inputs don’t settle into single ideas. Instead, they fragment and reshape across the collection, through detail, print, texture, or cut. A shape stays simple until a line of embroidery shifts its center. A color stays soft until a contrast disturbs it.

What A Day mirrors the team behind it. The work stays hands-on. Every piece still relies on precise construction and high-grade material, all manufactured in Japan.