AMBUSH SS26 Moves Freely with “Tribe on the Move”

AMBUSH enters SS26 with movement as its starting point. Tribe on the Move follows rhythm, shaped by heat, sound, and shared pace. Inspired by 1970s Japanese funk and sound system energy, the collection builds on motion, driven by youth that moves without needing a final point.

This movement brings feeling. You hear the road, feel the air stick to your skin. The collection imagines a group bound not by destination but by tempo. They travel with intent, to stay in sync. The clothes echo that: built for motion, shaped by time, grounded in presence.

Silhouettes stay loose and lived-in. Brushed cotton and sun-faded denim give wide-leg pants a softened shape. Jackets carry weight and history, cut with flare and embroidered touches that whisper from past decades. Sheer layers meet tailored structure in contrast. Each garment holds its own balance, made to breathe and shift.

Color runs through with quiet intent. Earthy tones: burnt orange, olive, animal prints, stay close to the ground, while sky blue, lilac, and lemon scatter light like reflections in motion.

Accessories speak with purpose. They act more like signals than ornaments. Sunglasses shield and reveal, oversized and deliberate. Footwear stays minimal: leather sliders shaped for unknown routes, steady and sure underfoot.

AMBUSH creates for what happens between stops, for the rhythm that builds when direction feels loose. Tribe on the Move dresses those who move together without forcing pace. The clothes stay close, listen well, and carry memory without needing to hold it too tight.