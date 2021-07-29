Michael B. Jordan & Jeremy Lin Model COACH Fall 2021 Collection

Discover COACH Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign starring actor Michael B. Jordan, and professional basketball player Jeremy Lin lensed by fashion photographer Renell Medran. In charge of styling was Olivier Rizzo.



The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future – by what we’ve learned and where we are going. It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection. – Creative Director Stuart Vevers