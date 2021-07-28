MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ramiro Valdes by Esteban Vargas Roa

Argentinian new face Ramiro Valdes at Elite Model Chile stars in The Breeze Between One Tree and Another story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Esteban Vargas Roa. In charge of styling was Alina Castro, with production from Nevenka Honores for Republik. Beauty is work of Niki Ossandón.

For the session Ramiro is wearing selected pieces from Martin Lutekke, Gia Borghini, Guido Vera, Ceremonia, Dob3rman, Calvin Klein, Made In Chola, Lacoste, Vivienne Westwood, and La Matric.

Photographer Esteban Vargas Roa – estebanvargasroa

Stylist Alina Castro – @alina__castro

Beauty Artist Niki Ossandón – @nikiossandon

Producer Nevenka Honores for Republik – @nevenkahonores

Model Ramiro Valdes at Elite Model Chile – @ramirovaldes_8