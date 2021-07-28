in Editorial, ELITE Models, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ramiro Valdes by Esteban Vargas Roa

Photographer Esteban Vargas Roa and stylist Alina Castro team up for our latest exclusive story

Ramiro Valdes
Shirt & Shorts Martin Lutekke
Boots Gia Borghini
Gloves Stylist’s Own

Argentinian new face Ramiro Valdes at Elite Model Chile stars in The Breeze Between One Tree and Another story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Esteban Vargas Roa. In charge of styling was Alina Castro, with production from Nevenka Honores for Republik. Beauty is work of Niki Ossandón.

For the session Ramiro is wearing selected pieces from Martin Lutekke, Gia Borghini, Guido Vera, Ceremonia, Dob3rman, Calvin Klein, Made In Chola, Lacoste, Vivienne Westwood, and La Matric.

Ramiro Valdes
Shirt Stylist’s Own
Ramiro Valdes
Top Ceremonia
Ramiro Valdes
Hat Martin Lutteke
Blazer Dob3rman
Jeans Calvin Klein
Boots, Scarf Stylist’s Own
Ramiro Valdes
Beret Made In Chola
Shirt Lacoste
Sweater Ceremonia
Pants Vivienne Westwood
Esteban Vargas Roa
Jacket Ceremonia
Shorts Calvin Klein
Boots Gia Borghini
Esteban Vargas Roa
Top La Matric
Earring Vivienne Westwood
Esteban Vargas Roa
Total Look Ceremonia
Esteban Vargas Roa
Shirt & Shorts Martin Lutekke
Boots Gia Borghini
Gloves Stylist’s Own
Esteban Vargas Roa
Suit Guido Vera
Top Ceremonia
Esteban Vargas Roa
Hat Martin Lutteke
Blazer Dob3rman
Scarf Stylist’s Own
Esteban Vargas Roa
Shirt Stylist’s Own
Esteban Vargas Roa
Jacket Ceremonia

Photographer Esteban Vargas Roa – estebanvargasroa
Stylist Alina Castro – @alina__castro
Beauty Artist Niki Ossandón – @nikiossandon
Producer Nevenka Honores for Republik – @nevenkahonores
Model Ramiro Valdes at Elite Model Chile – @ramirovaldes_8

