NYFW: CONNOR MCKNIGHT Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection

Brooklyn-based designer CONNOR MCKNIGHT presented the Fall Winter 2022.23 Collection with a lookbook as a part of the recently finished New York Fashion Week. For the collection, designer was inspired by quilts made by the women of Gee’s Band, and took cues from early 20th century workwear silhouettes. The collection titled Good Work offers cool, versatile and bold wardrobe staples. While the collection is genderless, McKnight focused on reinventing classic menswear codes. From cozy sweaters, dickies to puffer jackets, designer brings a timeless collection.