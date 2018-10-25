Corey Baptiste Models Mr Porter x Polo Ralph Lauren Capsule Collection

Pin 214 Shares

Mr Porter enlists supermodel Corey Baptiste to model looks from Mr Porter x Polo Ralph Lauren exclusive collection, that features Polo’s most recognizable motifs. In charge of photography was Christopher Ferguson at See Management, with styling from Dan May.

“This autumn, Ralph Lauren celebrates 50 years of defining American style. To mark the occasion, MR PORTER has created an exclusive 83-piece capsule collection that features some of the greatest hits from the three main men’s brands – Polo Ralph Lauren, RRL and Ralph Lauren Purple Label – and asked three of the brand’s past and current faces to take it all for a spin. Read on for a little more information on each of the brands, or click here to shop the entire collection now.“





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com