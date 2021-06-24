in Menswear, Milano Fashion Week, Spring Summer 2022

MFW: DAVID CATALAN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

With the SS22 collection, David Catalan pays homage to his mother and the working class

David Catalan
©DAVID CATALAN, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree

Discover DAVID CATALAN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that pays homage to the designer’s mother, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection brings modern and comfortable looks featuring denim based looks as well as a series of shirts with small ties, and hoods. It was inspired by designer’s mother and her work as a carpenter, as well as with the working class of Spain’s rural areas.

David Catalan
©DAVID CATALAN, Photography by Alessandro Lucioni / Imaxtree
