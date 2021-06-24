MFW: DAVID CATALAN Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover DAVID CATALAN Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that pays homage to the designer’s mother, presented on Sunday, June 20th, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The collection brings modern and comfortable looks featuring denim based looks as well as a series of shirts with small ties, and hoods. It was inspired by designer’s mother and her work as a carpenter, as well as with the working class of Spain’s rural areas.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS