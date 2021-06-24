PFW: ISABEL MARANT Spring Summer 2022 Men’s Collection

Discover ISABEL MARANT Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection, that brings versatile, energetic and imaginative looks, presented on Wednesday, June 23rd, during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week. The collection fuses the vibrant spirit of the 80s and 90s sportswear with the Californian casualness, and the workwear staples. Fashion photographer Ilya Lipkin captured the lookbook featuring models Babacar N’doye, Davyd Shyn, and Tommy Vanden Meerssche. In charge of styling was Katie Burnett, with grooming from beauty artist Vi Sappyapi. Set design is work of Vuk Arianna Cavallo, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

“With his water bottle, folding chair and carabiners in hand, the constantly moving Isabel Marant man gears up for Spring 2022. His wardrobe is an invitation to explore the wider world… It begins in the front yard of the Palais Brongniart, unexpectedly turned into a picnic area, where the collection is revealed to the sound of pop band Faux-Real.” – from Isabel Marant